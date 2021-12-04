Henson becomes co-anchor of Saturday TISL; Yates anchors early Sunday evening sports

St. Louis natives Rhyan Henson and Hanna Yates take on anchoring roles

ST. LOUIS — Multi-skilled journalist Rhyan Henson has been named co-anchor of Today in St. Louis at 9 a.m. on Saturdays, alongside longtime anchor Kelly Jackson.

Henson is a native of St. Louis and came to 5 On Your Side in 2018 after working at several stations in Texas.

“Having the opportunity to help my hometown wake up on the weekend alongside someone as universally liked and respected as Kelly is truly a ‘pinch me’ moment,” said Henson. “It’s an honor I don’t take lightly, and I’m looking forward to rejoining the Today in St. Louis team.”

Henson will continue his role as an MSJ the remainder of the work week. His first day on the anchor desk will be April 17.

Hanna Yates, sports MSJ, has also moved into a weekend anchoring position. On April 4 she began anchoring sports for the early evening Sunday newscasts.

Yates is also a native of St. Louis and joined the 5 On Your Side sports department in 2019.

“I am thrilled to anchor in my hometown, covering the teams I grew up loving, on the channel I grew up watching,” said Yates. “It’s been a dream come true, and I look forward to showcasing what makes St. Louis a special sports city.”

The sports reports in this time slot were previously anchored by Sports Director Frank Cusumano. Yates’ new schedule frees up Cusumano to prepare for Sports Plus, which airs at 10:30 p.m. every Sunday.

“Part of the newsroom culture we’re trying to establish is providing growth opportunities for our staff members whenever possible,” said News Director Art Holliday. “So that’s the context for giving Rhyan and Hanna additional responsibilities. We expect them both to do well and will provide support to make that happen.”

