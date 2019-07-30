ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side has hired a new director of sales. Jimmy Grilli comes to St. Louis from WKEF/WRGT in Dayton, Ohio, where he most recently served as general manager of the two stations.

Jimmy started his career as an account executive with Sinclair Broadcast Group in 2002, and worked his way up the ladder, serving as regional sales manager, director of national sales, general sales manager and director of sales.

“I am thrilled to join TEGNA and lead the talented sales staff at 5 On Your Side,” said Jimmy. “These are exciting times in our industry, and I look forward to helping our advertising partners grow their brands through our on-air and digital solutions.”

“Jimmy’s extensive experience is an asset to our team of strong sellers and customers alike,” said President and General Manager Alicia Elsner. “Jimmy’s midwestern values align with our team’s ambition to super-serve our customers through insights and customized solutions.”

Jimmy earned a degree in communication from Ohio University and enjoys spending time with his wife and three children.

