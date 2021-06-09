KSDK 5 On Your Side Annual MDA Telethon Raises Over $400,000

All funds to stay in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — KSDK 5 ON YOUR SIDE hosted its annual Show of Strength Telethon over Labor Day weekend to raise more than $400,000 to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The total includes donations from Cardinals Care, Hays Family Foundation, The Flying Pigs Foundation, Maryville University and Weber Chevrolet. Contributions raised will fund treatments and care for those living with neuromuscular diseases.

KSDK aired the two-hour primetime telethon Sunday, Sept. 5 from 8 to 10 p.m. from Grant’s Farm, hosted by KSDK News Anchor Mike Bush. His co-host, Anne Allred, appeared live from the KSDK studios.

“I’ve been bragging about the generosity of St. Louisans for years but never in my wildest dreams did I think we could raise this much money in such a short time,” said Mike Bush. “Thanks to our amazing viewers, we gave MDA families an extra dose of hope.”

“The Muscular Dystrophy Association is extremely grateful for the outpouring of support the community continues to give to this annual tradition,” said Lauren Herringdine, MDA National Director of Fundraising & Community Engagement. “Funds raised from events like this have led to 14 FDA approved treatments for neuromuscular diseases in the past six years alone. MDA would like to thank the entire team at KSDK and the community for their ongoing commitment to MDA.”

The opportunity to donate and help support the MDA is still open at https://mda.donordrive.com/event/showofstrength

