5 On Your Side wins five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side has won five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, which demonstrate excellence in journalism, and advance to the National Murrow Award competition.

5 On Your Side won Regional Murrow Awards in the following categories:

Investigative Reporting – Bad Apple Teacher

Excellence in Writing – Mike Bush

Excellence in Video – Flying Through the Fabulous Fox

Podcast Excellence – Abby Eats St. Louis

Sports Reporting – Just the Right Note

“We are tremendously proud to be recognized by our peers for these five examples of our journalism,” said Director of Content Carol Fowler. “Each day the KSDK news team strives to create content that speaks to the issues and needs of the people of the St. Louis region – and 5 On Your Side will keep raising the bar to create content that is fresh and relevant for the times we face.”

The Radio Television and Digital News Association Edward R. Murrow Awards honor outstanding achievements in journalism, and are presented to small and large radio, television, and digital news organizations.

