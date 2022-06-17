KSDK’s Project 5 announces grants to local non-profits

Projects accepted for grant funding all benefit the local community.

ST. LOUIS — Ten local non-profits will receive a total of $75,000 from KSDK 5 On Your Side’s Project 5, thanks to a grant from the TEGNA Foundation.

Each year non-profit organizations are invited to submit project proposals to be reviewed for grant consideration. Earlier this year, 5 On Your Side’s Community Advisory Board (CAB) met to select the 10 organizations, which were then vetted and approved by the TEGNA Foundation. The board is comprised of nine diverse individuals who represent different parts of the St. Louis community. The CAB meets once per quarter and serves as an active voice of our community to give unique feedback and perspective on issues facing St. Louisans.

The 10 selected organizations and their grant awards are:

Projects accepted for grant funding all benefit the local community and range from neighborhood growth and recovery to assisting first-generation college students to art installation projects to beautify the neighborhood. Specific information about each project will be reported on 5 On Your Side’s newscasts throughout the summer.

The five organizations that were awarded $10,000 also receive a community service workday spearheaded by Project 5. The first workday was Monday, June 13 and served 4TheVille. Employees from 5 On Your Side and Project 5 sponsor STL Windows Direct worked at Sumner High School to get classrooms ready for the next school year. 5 On Your Side employees receive 10 hours of paid time off each year to use to volunteer. Employees are encouraged to use these volunteer hours with Project 5.

“In our 75th year of serving the greater good of St. Louis, it is a sincere privilege to award these ten organizations with a TEGNA Foundation grant,” said President and General Manager Alicia Elsner. “Through our investment of financial support and physical labor, we intend to make an impact in our local community. Our original storytelling will also showcase the fantastic work already being shepherded by these amazing organizations.”

The $75,000 donation to local non-profits from Project 5 was courtesy of the TEGNA Foundation in honor of 5 On Your Side’s 75th anniversary. Later this summer, 5 On Your Side plans to launch a giving program called “Give 75.” More information about that campaign will be released at a later date.

About 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 64 television stations in 51 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit KSDK.com.

About Project 5

Project 5 formed in 2018 from a discussion with a diverse group of panelists who told 5 On Your Side about some of their needs. The goal of Project 5 is to empower motivated, passionate people by helping them take action and make a positive impact on our community. Each year, Project 5 funds five projects that improve lives. You can learn more by visiting ksdk.com/project5.