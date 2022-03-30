Mark Maxwell hired as 5 On Your Side political editor

Maxwell comes to 5 On Your Side from WCIA in Springfield, Illinois, where he’s spent more than five years as the station’s capitol bureau chief.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side has hired experienced, award-winning political journalist Mark Maxwell to serve as the station’s new political editor.

Maxwell comes to 5 On Your Side from WCIA in Springfield, Illinois, where he’s spent more than five years as the station’s capitol bureau chief, covering the Illinois statehouse. On Sunday mornings, he hosts and moderates a state-wide political talk show, Capitol Connection, which is also carried by affiliate stations in Rockford; Peoria-Bloomington; Moline-Davenport; Terre Haute, Indiana and Evansville, Indiana. His time at WCIA also earned him a regional Emmy Award for an investigative piece.

“As we head into an important political election season, KSDK is pleased to hire Mark because he’s an excellent newsman who has extensive experience as a political reporter and investigative reporter,” said 5 On Your Side News Director Art Holliday. “We look forward to Mark’s contribution to 5 On Your Side’s news coverage.”

"Covering Illinois politics has been a wild ride," Maxwell said. "When I heard about the chance to cover politics on both sides of the Mississippi, especially for a station with the caliber of KSDK, I just couldn't turn it down. I'm very eager to get started, and excited to get to know Missouri."

Maxwell earned a bachelor’s degree from Hyles-Anderson College. After graduation, he worked briefly in healthcare and real estate before attending and graduating from the Illinois Center for Broadcasting.

Before WCIA, Maxwell worked as an associate producer at Comcast Sportsnet Chicago and WHDT as a news anchor and managing editor. Maxwell’s first job in news was when he was 8 years old, delivering newspapers for the Hammond Times in his hometown of Hammond, Indiana.

Maxwell’s first day at 5 On Your Side will be in late April.

