Mary Caltrider named new host of ‘Show Me St. Louis’

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side has hired award-winning journalist Mary Caltrider as the new host of its lifestyle show, Show Me St. Louis.

Caltrider is an Indiana native and Purdue University alumna. She comes to 5 On Your Side from WBND, the ABC affiliate in South Bend, Indiana.

During Caltrider’s time at WBND she wrote, edited, and reported feature pieces, and was selected as a feature reporter for the station’s Notre Dame football show. She earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for an 11-minute in-depth short film she produced, which documented the departure of Notre Dame’s head football coach.

“I have a passion for telling stories and can think of no better place to do so than KSDK’s Show Me St. Louis,” said Caltrider. “This community and its people are the perfect opportunity to do what I truly love, which is to bring a smile to someone’s day while showcasing the rich culture and exciting opportunities the community has to offer I am thrilled to join this team and get to work!”

“As the latest addition to the Show Me St. Louis team, we’re all excited we’ve added the last piece of the puzzle to the show,” said Client Services Director Tom Rogers. “Mary brings an energy to the show that translates on air as we soon begin our 27th year of the show.”

Caltrider earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from Purdue University’s Honors College. Her first day hosting Show Me St. Louis is Monday, July 25.

