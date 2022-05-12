Mercedes Mackay hired as 5 On Your Side’s newest multi-skilled journalist

A native of Texas, Mackay earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism with a minor in business from University of Missouri.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side has hired Mercedes Mackay as the station’s newest multi-skilled journalist.

Mackay comes from 5 On Your Side’s sister station, KTHV, in Little Rock, Arkansas, where she’s worked for three years as a multi-skilled journalist.

“5 On Your Side is excited to welcome Mercedes to St. Louis,” said News Director Art Holliday. “Her energy, personality, and story-telling skills will be a great addition to our news team.”

A native of Texas, Mackay earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism with a minor in business from University of Missouri. While working on her degree, she worked at KOMU as a reporter, anchor, and digital producer.

“TEGNA is the gold standard of broadcast groups, and I am thrilled to continue my career with this company in St. Louis,” said Mackay. “I am honored to work alongside the incredible journalists at KSDK and be a part of this amazing legacy the station holds. I can’t wait to embrace the St. Louis community and share the stories that makes this city the special place it is.”

Mackay’s first day at 5 On Your Side will be in late June.

About 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 64 television stations in 51 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit KSDK.com.