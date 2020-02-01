ST. LOUIS — Veteran journalist Monica Adams has been hired as the traffic anchor on 5 On Your Side’s morning newscast, Today in St. Louis, joining co-anchors Rene Knott and Allie Corey, and meteorologist Anthony Slaughter. Adams will also serve as a fill-in anchor and feature reporter.

Adams is a familiar face for St. Louisans. She has 25 years of media experience, and most recently worked at KTVI where she was the traffic anchor since 2005.

“My family, like so many others in St. Louis, grew up with Mike Bush, Art Holliday, Kay Quinn, and many other talented 5 On Your Side journalists. I was thrilled to learn from some of the best in the business during my internship in the early ‘90s, and I’m elated to return to my roots,” said Adams. “I’m a lifelong St. Louisan and know the heart and passion of this city. I can’t wait to tell the stories of the men and women who call this amazing town their own.”

Adams started her career reporting on the Blues, Rams, and Cardinals for radio. She also provided color commentary for high school football and baseball in Jefferson and St. Francois counties. She holds several awards for her work in radio and television.

“Monica’s super power is her ability as a communicator,” said Director of Content Carol Fowler. “She’s a subject expert on St. Louis traffic and so much more. We look forward to Monica’s contributions as an anchor and reporter on Today in St. Louis, as well as 5 On Your Side at 10 p.m. and on our digital platforms.”

Adams is an active supporter of local non-profits and is a certified personal trainer.

