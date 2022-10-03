More than 20,000 pounds of food donated to Operation Food Search through 5 On Your Side & Neighbors Credit Union initiative

To date, 21,963 pounds of food have been donated by area schools, which puts “Tackle Hunger” at 55% to its goal.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side’s GIVE 75 food drive, “Tackle Hunger,” with sponsor Neighbors Credit Union, is nearly 50% to its goal of donating 40,000 pounds of food to Operation Food Search.

Each week, “Tackle Hunger” features a high school football game matchup on 5 On Your Side’s Friday night high school sports show, 5 On Your Sideline. The two schools are encouraged to compete against each other throughout the week leading up to the game to see which school can collect the most food donations.

To date, 21,963 pounds of food have been donated by area schools, which puts “Tackle Hunger” at 55% to its goal. So far, the donated food will provide 5,541 meals for area residents in need at no cost.

“We are thrilled to see the response to Tackle Hunger and truly appreciate KSDK, Neighbors Credit Union and the participating schools,” said Kristen Wild, Operation Food Search President & CEO. “These food donations are especially meaningful right now, when low-income families are hit hard by rising food prices. We’re grateful that our generous community and partners are helping us fight food insecurity in such an immediate way.”

Operation Food Search says each dollar donated provides four meals to someone in need. Each 1.2 pounds of food donated equals one meal, and each pound of food donated has a value of $1.75.

"We are humbled by the community's amazing generosity and equally inspired by our area high schools standing up for St. Louisans in need,” said Alicia Elsner, president and general manager at KSDK.

“We are committed to building stronger connections within our community and supporting local organizations making an impact is essential,” shared Paula Anderson, Neighbors Credit Union Senior Vice President – Marketing. “Working side-by-side with our members, KSDK, and high schools throughout the metro area to bring nutrition and hope to our neighbors in need is so rewarding.”

Here’s a rundown of how much food has been donated by each school:

Aug. 22

Francis Howell High School – 594 pounds

Ft. Zumwalt North High School – 318 pounds

Sept. 2

Mater Dei Catholic High School – 2,753 pounds

Breese Central Community High School – 4,203 pounds

Sept. 9

Kirkwood High School – 382 pounds

Eureka High School – 745 pounds

Sept. 16

Edwardsville High School – 4,557 pounds

O’Fallon Township High School – 1,411 pounds

Sept. 23

St. Mary’s High School – 639 pounds

Duchesne High School – 3,337 pounds

Sept. 30

Lindbergh High School – 1,218 pounds

Ritenour High School – 1,806 pounds

Viewers can also help by making a monetary donation online or by dropping off food items at Operation Food Search’s warehouse located at 1644 Lotsie Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63132. Non-perishable food items can be dropped in the white bin anytime. Perishable items may be dropped off inside the warehouse between 12 and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The GIVE 75 campaign started this summer as a way to support organizations in the St. Louis area doing hard work to improve the community. 5 On Your Side’s Project 5 received a $75,000 grant from the TEGNA Foundation and distributed the money among 10 selected organizations.

The next “Tackle Hunger” matchup is this week, featuring Hazelwood Central vs. Ladue. The results from both the football game and food drive will be broadcast during 5 On Your Sideline Friday, Oct. 7 at 10:15 p.m.

