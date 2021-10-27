NBC’s Lester Holt to anchor ‘Nightly News’ live from St. Louis

The visit has been in the works since late September.

ST. LOUIS — Veteran award-winning journalist Lester Holt will take his show on the road and anchor “NBC Nightly News” live from St. Louis Tuesday, Nov. 2 as part of his “Across America” segment.

The visit to St. Louis has been in the works since late September, and 5 On Your Side has worked closely with NBC News producers to identify local stories that take a pulse on how the St. Louis region has adapted to the global pandemic.

“For the news team at 5 On Your Side, to partner with our talented network colleagues on this visit is both exciting and flattering,” said Director of Content Carol Fowler. “It speaks to the stature of KSDK among NBC affiliates, as well as the work happening to make the St. Louis region a better place to live and work. We look forward to St. Louis starring on the national stage.”

KSDK is one the longest-serving NBC affiliates in the nation. The station’s parent company, TEGNA, has the largest NBC affiliate group in the country.

“NBC Nightly News” airs locally at 5:30 p.m. following 5 On Your Side at 5 p.m.

About 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 62 television stations in 51 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit KSDK.com.