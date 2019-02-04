ST. LOUIS — Tracy Hinson is 5 On Your Side’s newest meteorologist and multi-skilled journalist. She is an NWA seal holder and will serve as the weekend morning meteorologist alongside anchor Kelly Jackson, and shoot, write, and edit, general assignment reports during the week.

Tracy joins a weather team whose forecasts have been certified by WeatheRate as the most accurate in town for the second year in a row. WeatheRate is an independent rating service that reviews forecasts from television stations and checks for accuracy.

“I’m excited that my love of weather has landed me in St. Louis,” said Tracy. “While I’m a native of California, my heart is always where the storms are.”

“Tracy brings a lot of energy, and a real passion for storm coverage to 5 On Your Side. She loves the incredible variety of weather we see in St. Louis day-to-day,” said Chief Meteorologist Craig Moeller.

“Tracy has an infectious personality that our viewers are going to love. She’s passionate about weather and is a really great storyteller,” said Broadcast Managing Editor Ryan Dean.

Tracy comes to 5 On Your Side from KPTV in Portland, Oregon, where she was a meteorologist and reporter. She previously worked at KSBW in Salinas, California and WXMI in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from San Jose State University and a bachelor’s degree in meteorology from Mississippi State University.

