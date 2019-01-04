ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side has hired a new multi-skilled journalist. Sara Machi brings roughly 10 years of experience to the team.

Before moving to St. Louis, Sara was a weekend anchor and reporter at WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia. She’s a passionate storyteller and is excited to tell the stories of St. Louis.

“I came to St. Louis for the people,” said Sara. “I’m so happy to be surrounded by old friends, making new memories. I watched the talented staff at 5 On Your Side when I was at Mizzou, and joining this newsroom is an absolute honor.”

“Sara is a true pro. A multi-skilled journalist with a passion for news and storytelling,” said Broadcast Managing Editor Ryan Dean. “We are thrilled to have her on our team.”

Sara is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism with an emphasis in radio and television. Before working in Virginia, she worked in television in West Virginia and Louisiana and abroad in London.

