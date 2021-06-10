New multi-skilled journalist headed to 5 On Your Side

Baker comes from 5 On Your Side sister-station 13WMAZ in Macon, Georgia

ST. LOUIS — Multi-skilled journalist Pepper Baker will bring her energetic personality and storytelling skills to 5 On Your Side beginning next month.

Baker comes from 5 On Your Side sister-station 13WMAZ in Macon, Georgia, where she has spent the last three years working as an MSJ and fill-in anchor for the station’s weekend morning and evening shows. As the station’s education beat reporter, Baker has worked on the weekly series “School of the Week” and a special called “Driving Me Crazy.”

“Pepper Baker is an exceptional young talent and we’re pleased she’s joining 5 On Your Side,” said News Director Art Holliday. “Besides her reporting and videography skills, I think St. Louis will enjoy her personality, energy, and passion for telling great stories. Pepper played collegiate volleyball before getting her master’s degree and I’m always intrigued by former athletes because their understanding of teamwork and hard work is next level. We expect Pepper to be a great addition to our reporting staff.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to work in St. Louis,” said Baker. “I can’t wait to work with and learn from such skilled and experienced journalists at 5 On Your Side, and I’m looking forward to building relationships and trust with the faithful Channel 5 viewers.”

Baker earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from University of Massachusetts and a Master of Science in Broadcast Journalism from Columbia University. She’s a former Division III volleyball player, and currently coaches teen athletes.

Baker will begin her role at 5 On Your Side July 12.

About 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 62 television stations in 51 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit KSDK.com.