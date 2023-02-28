Paul Cook hired as Today in St. Louis traffic anchor

St. Louis media veteran Paul Cook started at 5 On Your Side Monday.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis native Paul Cook has been hired as 5 On Your Side’s newest employee, filling the role of traffic anchor on the station’s morning show, Today in St. Louis.

Cook has spent the last 25 years working in media. Twenty of those years were spent on-air at Audacy’s Y98 FM.

From 2005-2010, Cook served as traffic anchor at St. Louis’ CBS affiliate KMOV.

“Paul is a veteran radio and television broadcaster who has spent most of his career in St. Louis,” said News Director Art Holliday. “He’s well-known, has an engaging personality, and he has extensive experience reporting traffic. He’ll be a great addition to our morning newscast.”

“I’ve lived and worked in our extraordinary community for most of my life,” said Cook. “The majority of those days began and ended with KSDK on my screen. I’m absolutely thrilled to have this opportunity to contribute to the magnificent Channel 5 brand moving forward!”

Cook earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Radio/TV from Eastern Illinois University. He’s a published author and accomplished public speaker. His first day at the station was Monday. His first day on-air is scheduled to be March 13.

About 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 64 television stations in 51 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit KSDK.com.