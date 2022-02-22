Paula Vasan hired as senior investigative reporter

Vasan comes to 5 On Your Side from sister-station WHAS11 in Louisville, Kentucky.

ST. LOUIS — Experienced investigative journalist Paula Vasan has been hired as 5 On Your Side’s senior investigative reporter.

Vasan comes to 5 On Your Side from sister-station WHAS11 in Louisville, Kentucky, where she’s worked for the last three years as an investigative reporter. She’s investigated many high-profile stories, including the death of Breonna Taylor, reliability of the U.S. Postal Service, vaping in schools, and violence against health care workers, which earned her the “Citizen of the Year” award from the Kentucky Nurses Association.

In 2021, Vasan earned two Ohio Valley Emmy Awards for investigative and consumer reporting and was nominated in two other categories. The previous year she was awarded by the National Press Photographers Association for her investigative reporting on LGBTQ discrimination.

“Paula Vasan has distinguished herself as an investigative reporter at WHAS-TV in Louisville, another Tegna station, and we’re excited to add her to our I-Team at 5 On Your Side,” said News Director Art Holliday. “Besides her excellent television work, Paula’s previous freelance writer work has appeared in The Boston Globe, The Atlantic, CNBC, and CNET, so she brings a welcome skill set to our newsroom.”

“I'm so thrilled to embark on the next chapter of my career at KSDK, a station that's truly a champion for the St. Louis community,” said Vasan. “I'm honored to join a team that embraces investigative reporting and powerful storytelling. I'm grateful for all the incredible people I've worked with and learned from over the years. I can't wait to apply my experience to KSDK.”

Before WHAS11, Vasan worked as a multimedia reporter at News 12 Networks in New York City; hosted Buzz60 videos for Zazoom Media Group; worked as a business reporter; and was a freelance reporter for various publications, such as The Boston Globe, The Atlantic, CNBC, CNET, and The Huffington Post.

Vasan is a graduate of University of Maryland where she earned a degree in Journalism and Politics.

