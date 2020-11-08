5 On Your Side to air special about race from the perspective of Black athletes

Hosted by 5 On Your Side’s Art Holliday, Rene Knott, Ahmad Hicks, Frank Cusumano, RACE: Listen. Learn. Live. features group discussion from notable names in sports.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side is dedicated to advancing the conversation about race. The station hosted a virtual conversation with Black athletes, who shared their personal memories and perspectives on racism. The goal of the program is to share the stories of the Black male perspective and move the conversation forward to include ways to bring about positive change.

Will Franklin, former NFL and Mizzou wide receiver

Mike Jones, St. Louis Rams Super Bowl hero, SLUH football head coach

Ryan Howard, National League Rookie of the Year, N.L. Most Valuable Player, and World Series champion

Jeremy Maclin, Mizzou two-time All-American, NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver, Kirkwood High School assistant football coach

Sean Weatherspoon, former NFL and Mizzou linebacker

Brad Smith, former NFL wide receiver, four-year starter as QB at Mizzou

During the second half of the program, Seattle Seahawks center and Missouri native Justin Britt and former Mizzou football coach Gary Pinkel join the conversation to share their perspectives.

“In America, a Black man can do all the right things including graduating high school and college, and if he’s blessed with athletic talent, he’s idolized by sports fans of every race,” said 5 On Your Side anchor and show co-host Art Holliday. “But when the game is over and the uniform comes off, the skin color of that same Black man can make white people afraid, follow him at the mall as a potential shoplifter, or cause police to immediately view him as a threat first and a citizen later. The accomplished athletes who take part in this one-hour special are well known to many in KSDK’s audience. They’re using their platforms to share their painful truths about living while Black in America, in the interest of providing context and understanding about race in our country, and to move the conversation forward. For many who watch, this will be an eye-opening conversation.”

“In these times of sharp division in points of view, we have committed as a station to promote the understanding of race - the source of the emotion and ways St. Louis can accept, heal and move forward,” said Director of Content Carol Fowler. “Producing a program in which these prominent sports figures share such personal stories is an honor and a project which will continue by showcasing others from various walks of life offering similar testimony.”

RACE: Listen. Learn. Live. airs Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. on 5 On Your Side. It will re-air Sunday, Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. The special will also be uploaded to 5 On Your Side’s YouTube channel.

