Sara Machi promoted to weekend morning co-anchor

5 On Your Side multi-skilled journalist Sara Machi has been promoted to co-anchor of the weekend edition of Today in St. Louis.

Machi came to 5 On Your Side in 2019 and has more than 10 years of experience working in markets in Virginia, West Virginia, Louisiana, and abroad in London. She replaces Kelly Jackson, who became Mike Bush’s 5 p.m. co-anchor after the station revived the noon newscast and Kay Quinn moved to that time slot.

“One of the biggest challenges and biggest joys in a newsroom is giving employees opportunities to grow into new roles,” said News Director Art Holliday. “Such is the case with Sara Machi, who will add veteran leadership to our weekend morning news coverage. The last several years, Sara has covered a variety of stories all over the St. Louis region, and now she’ll bring that experience and knowledge to weekend TISL.”

“Because of all the connections and friendships I made at Mizzou, coming to St. Louis felt like moving back to report in my hometown,” said Machi. “I’m lucky to have such amazing relationships and so much support from this region.”

On Saturdays, Machi will co-anchor alongside Rhyan Henson. On Sundays, Machi will co-anchor alongside Sydney Stallworth. Meteorologist Tracy Hinson rounds out the morning show team on both days.

Machi is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism with an emphasis in radio and television. She begins her new role Sunday, Nov. 7.

