ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side has hired Savannah Louie to serve as an anchor and multi-skilled journalist for Today in St. Louis. Savannah will elevate the Today in St. Louis brand by engaging throughout the day with viewers on social media and other digital platforms.

“I’m thrilled to join 5 On Your Side and love the energy of Today in St. Louis,” said Savannah. “The show is upbeat, exciting, and contagious! I can’t wait to start my day with such a fun group of people. I hope to see everyone bright and early in the coming weeks!”

Savannah may look familiar to some viewers – she comes from 5 On Your Side’s sister station, KENS 5 in San Antonio, and spent 10 days in June helping 5 On Your Side cover flooding and the St. Louis Blues’ historic Stanley Cup run.

“Some of my most meaningful work came out of my visit to St. Louis in June,” said Savannah. “I met so many resilient people who welcomed me into their homes and shared inspirational stories. I feel incredibly lucky to be back in this community.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Savannah to St. Louis and the 5 On Your Side family,” said Ryan Dean, broadcast managing editor. “She has an electric personality that our viewers are going to love. Teaming her up with Rene, Allie, and the rest of the Today in St. Louis team is going to be fun to watch.”

Once Savannah is settled in, she will take over the 4 a.m. anchor position from Jenn Sullivan, who will move to anchoring Today in St. Louis Saturdays and Sundays alongside Kelly Jackson and reporting dayside during the week.

Savannah spent two years working at KENS 5 as a lifestyle reporter, multi-skilled journalist, and fill-in traffic anchor. She earned a degree in journalism and public relations from Southern Methodist University. Her first day at 5 On Your Side was September 3.

