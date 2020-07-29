5 On Your Side, St. Louis American enter content-sharing partnership

Beginning August 1, 5 On Your Side and The St. Louis American will share each other’s content online, on-air, and in print.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side and The St. Louis American newspaper have entered a content-sharing partnership to make more stories available to each audience.

Beginning August 1, 5 On Your Side and The St. Louis American will share each other’s content online, and stories first reported by the newspaper will be available for use on 5 On Your Side newscasts with credit. The St. Louis American will feature weather forecasts from Today in St. Louis meteorologist Anthony Slaughter online and in the print edition of the paper.

The St. Louis American showcases the achievement of our region’s Black civic and business leaders like no other news organization in our area. They also focus on progress being made in the city and county’s under-served neighborhoods.

“At 5 On Your Side, it is our mission to stand up for St. Louis,” said President and General Manager Alicia Elsner. “With heightened awareness about issues impacting Black communities, it is a privilege to amplify the positive news that is created by our new partners at The St. Louis American. We are also thrilled to provide the WeatheRate-certified most accurate weather and news content to a broader audience through the newspaper’s loyal audience.”

The partnership is flexible, leaving room for more opportunities in the future.

"Our team is pleased to be invited by 5 On Your Side to enter into a content partnership," said Donald M. Suggs, publisher and executive editor of The St. Louis American. "This partnership is aligned with our long-time mission to inform and empower the Black community in the St. Louis region. Our digital team welcomes this new collaboration that will provide our audience with an enhanced stream of fresh, up-to-the-minute local content from KSDK. We also welcome the opportunity to do team investigations with their newsroom."

About 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 62 television stations in 51 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit KSDK.com.

About The St. Louis American

Published continuously without missing an issue since 1928, The St. Louis American newspaper has emerged as the leading, most-trusted voice of the St. Louis region’s African-American community with the mission to inform, empower and defend the Black community in St. Louis. The largest weekly newspaper in Missouri, The American also has extended its reach to become a multi-platform media entity.