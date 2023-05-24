Sydney Stallworth named 4 a.m. anchor of ‘Today in St. Louis’

Stallworth came to 5 On Your Side two years ago, serving as MSJ, fill-in anchor, and Sunday morning anchor.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side multi-skilled journalist and anchor Sydney Stallworth as been named permanent anchor of the 4 a.m. hour of “Today in St. Louis.” She will anchor solo from 4-4:30 a.m. From 4:30-5 a.m. she will be joined by co-anchor Rene Knott. She will continue to report for the show during the 5 and 6 a.m. hours.

“Sydney has become an integral and versatile member of our morning team on ‘Today in St. Louis,’ and we’re very pleased about her new role anchoring at 4 a.m.,” said News Director Art Holliday.

“I’m thankful for the support of my colleagues as I step into a new role anchoring the first hour of our weekday morning shows, while continuing to sharpen my skills as a reporter each day,” said Stallworth. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to continue to seek solutions in our community and help our viewers start each day with the news they need.”

Stallworth is a native of Tampa, Florida and a graduate of Howard University’s Cathy Hughes School of Communications where she earned a degree in Journalism. She has an enthusiasm for writing and passion for hard-hitting stories, health pieces, and shining a light on community organizations.

“I couldn’t be more excited to continue to grow as part of our incredible ‘Today in St. Louis’ morning show team,” said Stallworth. “I’ve received such a warm embrace from our viewers across the bi-state and the Channel 5 family since moving here in 2021. They’ve truly made St. Louis feel like home.”

Stallworth is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, National Association of Black Journalists, and Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists. She began her new role this week.

