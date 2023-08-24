‘Tackle Hunger’ kicks off its second year to provide food for area residents in need

Each week, the food drive will travel to two schools in the St. Louis metro area that are set to face off in a football game at the end of the week.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side and sponsor Neighbors Credit Union are hosting a food donation drive called “Tackle Hunger,” in partnership with Operation Food Search, for the second year.

Each week, the food drive will travel to two schools in the St. Louis metro area that are set to face off in a football game at the end of the week. The schools are challenged to see which one can collect the most non-perishable food items over five days.

On Friday morning, the school hosting the game will be featured on “Today in St. Louis” and 5 On Your Side’s early evening shows. The results of the food drive competition will be revealed on “5 On Your Sideline,” which airs at 10:15 p.m.

Viewers can also help by making a monetary donation online or by dropping off food items at Operation Food Search’s warehouse located at 1644 Lotsie Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63132. Non-perishable food items can be dropped in the white bin anytime. Perishable items may be dropped off inside the warehouse between 12 and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Tackle Hunger” started Aug. 21, with the first football match Aug. 25 between Marquette High School and Lafayette High School.

Last year’s “Tackle Hunger” initiative included 22 schools, which donated nearly 45,000 pounds of food, which provided 16,687 area residents with quality nutrition for one day at no cost. Lutheran St. Charles High School generated the most donations with 6,720 pounds.

About 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 64 television stations in 51 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit KSDK.com.