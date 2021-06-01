TEGNA Foundation and 5 On Your Side’s Project 5 to award $15,000 to help three St. Louis-area nonprofit organizations

The St. Louis-area grants address pressing needs in underserved communities.

ST. LOUIS — The TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), and 5 On Your Side, TEGNA’s NBC affiliate in St. Louis, announced today they will award three area nonprofit organizations community grants totaling $15,000. The community grants will be gifted through the station’s Project 5 initiative, which is powered by the TEGNA Foundation. The St. Louis-area grants address pressing needs in underserved communities, such as organ donation, help with utilities, and mentorship among at-risk youth.



The three grant recipients are:

Mid-America Transplant: This organization helps donor families through moments of grief and loss, supports transplant patients, and facilitates safe, reliable donations for transplant. Their approach is designed to save lives while supporting families, patients, and the community. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Black Americans are the largest minority group in need of an organ transplant.

Heat Up/Cool Down St. Louis: This organization focuses on helping elderly people, the disabled, and low-income families in Missouri and Illinois with delinquent energy bills.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri: This organization aims to combat adversities created by economic inequities and systemic racism by building a web of developmental relationships between youth and adults at home, in schools, and within communities that affirm significance, share power, and promote growth.

“During these extraordinary times, our stations’ fundraising and grantmaking efforts demonstrate our commitment to empowering local communities to build a better and more equitable future,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “We are proud to support all of our local partners and thank them for the inspiring work they are doing to serve the greater good.”

“5 On Your Side has a legacy of conducting outreach to support a variety of community organizations. In 2020, a year like none other, our normal volunteering efforts through Project 5 were limited. As a result, we leveraged our megaphone to spotlight the emerging needs of our neighbors. These TEGNA Foundation grants further our storytelling efforts and help Project 5 support our St. Louis community,” said President and General Manager Alicia Elsner.

To help support storytelling efforts, 5 On Your Side launched a new franchise in December called “A Way Forward.” This franchise is part of Project 5’s initiative to address systemic issues in underserved communities. The stories will address the issues, how the issue became a problem in the community, the people trying to make a difference, and ways to help.

The first story in the “A Way Forward” franchise addressed the need for Big Brothers Big Sisters mentors. As a result, BBBS saw an increase in applications, including nine people who specifically mentioned they’re applying to volunteer because they saw the story.

TEGNA Foundation Community Grants support the diverse needs of the communities where TEGNA does business, with the majority of distributed grants falling into four of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Categories: Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, No Poverty, and Zero Hunger. Grants are vetted by a committee of employees at each station, including the station general manager, and approved by the TEGNA Foundation Board of Directors. For information or to apply for a TEGNA Foundation Community Grant, click here.

About TEGNA Foundation

The TEGNA Foundation is a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Through its programs, TEGNA Foundation helps to improve lives in the communities served by TEGNA Inc., invests in the future of the media industry, encourages employee giving and contributes to a variety of charitable causes. For more information visit www.TEGNAFoundation.org.

About 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 62 television stations in 51 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit KSDK.com.