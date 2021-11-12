Travis Cummings hired as 5 On Your Side’s newest multi-skilled journalist

Cummings’ first day at 5 On Your Side will be Dec. 13.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side has hired multi-skilled journalist Travis Cummings to shoot, write, and report stories for the station’s newscasts and digital platforms.

Cummings is a native of New Orleans and comes to 5 On Your Side from WRCB in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he’s worked for the last two years as a reporter and fill-in anchor.

"I'm beyond thrilled to join the legendary KSDK team and call the Gateway to the West my new home,” said Cummings. “I’m excited to work in an award-winning newsroom alongside so many talented journalists committed to giving people a voice in their work. I can’t wait to get a taste of that top-notch barbecue and join the Cardinals fan base!”

“I believe 5 On your Side viewers will enjoy Travis’ skill set of shooting video, writing, and creative storytelling, along with his engaging personality,” said News Director Art Holliday. “After Travis accepted the job, he told me in an email that he planned to ‘bring my energy to the machine,’ and we’re excited to bring a rising young talent to our newsroom.”

Before Chattanooga, Cummings worked as a weekend anchor/multi-media journalist at KEVN in Rapid City, South Dakota. He has a degree in Communication Arts – Journalism from Spring Hill College. He’s a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and a volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Cummings’ first day at 5 On Your Side will be Dec. 13.

