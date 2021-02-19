TV and radio media partners to host virtual St. Louis Mayoral Primary Debate

All four candidates for the Mayoral Primary will participate in the Zoom-style debate.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side, Nine PBS and St. Louis Public Radio are again partnering to host a Zoom-style debate ahead of the primary election for St. Louis mayor.

The debate will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 and will be streamed live on KSDK.com, ninepbs.org, and stlpublicradio.org.

5 On Your Side Political Editor Casey Nolen and St. Louis Public Radio’s Political Reporter Rachel Lippman will moderate the debate. Nine PBS’s Senior Producer Ruth Ezell will make live welcome remarks.

St. Louisans can submit questions for the candidates through 5 On Your Side’s Facebook page, Nine PBS’s Facebook and Twitter pages, by emailing talk@stlpublicradio.org, by texting them to 314-444-5125, or by leaving a voicemail at 314-516-6397.

