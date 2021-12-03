TV, radio, and newspaper media partners to host St. Louis Mayoral Debate

The debate will be simulcast live across all stations and livestreamed on ninepbs.org, stlpublicradio.org, and ksdk.com.

5 On Your Side, Nine PBS, St. Louis Public Radio and The St. Louis American are partnering to host a live debate between the candidates for the 2021 St. Louis mayoral election, Tishaura Jones and Cara Spencer.

This important exchange of ideas about the future of St. Louis will take place in the city of St. Louis at Nine PBS’s Bayer Studio at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30. It will be simulcast live across all stations and livestreamed on ninepbs.org, stlpublicradio.org, and ksdk.com.

5 On Your Side Political Editor Casey Nolen, St. Louis Public Radio’s Political Reporter Rachel Lippman, and Nine PBS’s Senior Producer Ruth Ezell will moderate the debate. Ezell will facilitate and curate questions for the candidates through social media.

“As legacy media providers, our consortium has a long, successful track record of broadcasting and streaming political debates that educate and inform voters,” said 5 On Your Side President and General Manager Alicia Elsner. “It is our sincere privilege to provide this public service to the community we serve.”

"I can’t overstate the importance of Nine PBS's partnership with St. Louis Public Radio, 5 On Your Side, and The St. Louis American in the upcoming mayoral debate. It’s our intent to engage the broadest possible audience in an election whose impact will extend far beyond the city's borders," said Ezell.

St. Louisans can submit questions for the candidates through 5 On Your Side’s Facebook page, Nine PBS’s Facebook and Twitter pages, by emailing talk@stlpublicradio.org, by texting them to 314-444-5125, or by leaving a voicemail at 314-516-6397.

About 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side is the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a leader in local news, information, and community involvement for more than seven decades. 5 On Your Side is owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 62 television stations in 51 markets. To learn more about 5 On Your Side, please visit http://www.KSDK.com.

About Nine PBS

As an essential community institution, Nine PBS exists to enable access to information, knowledge, and learning opportunities for all. We tell stories that move us. We meet people where they are the most comfortable consuming content. Nine PBS’s platforms include four distinct broadcast channels (Nine PBS, Nine PBS KIDS®, Nine PBS World, and Nine PBS Create), ninepbs.org, social media, the free PBS Video App, streaming services, live and virtual events, and the Public Media Commons. Since 1954, Nine PBS has accepted the community’s invitation into their homes, schools, and businesses. Learn more about us in our Press Room.

About St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Public Radio is an award-winning news organization and NPR-member station, providing in-depth news, insightful discussion and entertaining programs to more than half-a-million people per month on air and online. With a large, St. Louis-based newsroom and reporters stationed in Jefferson City and Rolla, Missouri, and Belleville, Illinois, the station’s journalists find and tell important stories about communities across the region and help people to become deeply informed about the issues that affect their lives. Broadcasting on 90.7 KWMU FM in St. Louis, 90.3 WQUB in Quincy, Illinois, 88.5 KMST in Rolla and 96.3 K242AN in Lebanon, Missouri, and sharing news and music online at stlpublicradio.org, St. Louis Public Radio is a member-supported service of the University of Missouri - St. Louis.

About The St. Louis American

Published continuously without missing an issue since 1928, The St. Louis American newspaper has emerged as the leading, most-trusted voice of the St. Louis region’s African-American community with the mission to inform, empower and defend the Black community in St. Louis. The largest weekly newspaper in Missouri, The American also has extended its reach to become a multi-platform media entity.