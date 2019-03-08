ST. LOUIS — Nearly 20 volunteers from 5 On Your Side spent part of their Friday painting classroom walls and storage materials for Lift for Life Academy.

The school is preparing to open its elementary campus to serve K through second graders for the first time in the school's 19-year history.

Lift for Life is one of five organizations selected for 5 On Your Side's Project 5 initiative. 5 On Your Side selected five organizations to receive $10,000 to go toward their efforts to better their communities.

In addition to the monetary donation, 5 On Your Side volunteers worked alongside volunteers from The Ritz-Carlton St. Louis on Friday.

If you'd like to help, click here to donate.