ST. LOUIS — The Annie Malone May Day Parade is back!

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 112th Annie Malone May Day Parade is set to return to downtown St. Louis Sunday, May 15 at 1 p.m.

Join 5 On Your Side in celebrating the oldest and second-largest African American parade in the country.