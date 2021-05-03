Donate now to Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center

ST. LOUIS — The annual Annie Malone parade is going virtual this year!
Join 5 On Your Side’s Rhyan Henson Sunday, May 16 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. as he emcees the Annie Malone Virtual May Day Parade to raise money for more than 500 children and families experiencing hardships in our area. Congresswoman Cori Bush will serve as grand marshal.
Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center opened in 1888 and addresses social and education needs of at-risk families and children throughout St. Louis.
Donations can be made online through the Annie Malone website.