Project 5 Community Spotlight: A.R.C. Angels Foundation

The foundation is dedicated to preventing youth suicide through education and creating awareness.

ST. LOUIS — There are so many amazing nonprofits in our community. The Project 5 Community Spotlight strives to shine a light on them.

5 On Your Side Community Correspondent Chris Randall joined Show Me St. Louis to talk about the A.R.C. Angels Foundation.

The foundation is dedicated to preventing youth suicide through education and creating awareness. It provides services, such as free educational presentations for middle and high schoolers, youth organizations, adult parent groups, and corporate organizations discussing mental wellness and suicide prevention.

The A.R.C. Angels Foundation also provides funding for youth who can’t afford mental health services.

There are many ways you can support the foundation’s mission. You can contact them for volunteer opportunities and fundraising events.