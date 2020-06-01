ST. LOUIS — If you’re a hockey fan and into supporting charity, we’ve got something just for you. As all the stars convene in St. Louis, 5 On Your Side is partnering with Arch Apparel to support their “Five Point Collection.”

There are five designs in the “Five Point Collection,” and for every item sold, 20% will go to funding Project 5.

Choose from a “Welcome to the Midwest” hoodie or t-shirt, “All the Stars in St. Louis” long-sleeve t-shirt, “United in St. Louis” long-sleeve t-shirt, or an “Age-old hockey” crewneck sweatshirt.

The collection will go live on Arch Apparel's website at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.

Project 5 is organized by 5 On Your Side and aims to empower motivated, passionate people by helping them take action and make a positive impact on our community. Money raised through 5 On Your Side’s partnership with Arch Apparel will go to supporting these community-based projects.