Volunteers offer free mental health help

ST. LOUIS — Sometimes it can be difficult to deal with everything going on in the world. That’s why 5 On Your Side continues to partner with Behavioral Health Response to provide St. Louisans with a free resource for mental health help.

Trained mental health professionals are volunteering to talk with anyone about problems, stress, or other mental health issues for free over the phone.

To speak to a mental health professional, call 314-469-6644 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23. If you experience a long hold time, try calling back when a newscast is not on the air.

Everything discussed in the phone calls remains confidential.