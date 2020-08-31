Black athletes discuss their perspectives on racism in upcoming Project 5 special

RACE: Listen. Learn. Live will feature group discussion from notable names in sports.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side is dedicated to advancing the conversation about race. On Sept. 9, Black athletes will share their personal memories and perspectives on racism during a virtual conversation with 5 On Your Side’s Art Holliday, Rene Knott, Ahmad Hicks, and Frank Cusumano.

RACE: Listen. Learn. Live will feature group discussion from notable names in sports:

Will Franklin, former NFL and Mizzou wide receiver

Mike Jones, St. Louis Rams Super Bowl hero, SLUH football head coach

Ryan Howard, National League Rookie of the Year, N.L. Most Valuable Player, and World Series champion

Jeremy Maclin, Mizzou two-time All-American, NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver, Kirkwood High School assistant football coach

Sean Weatherspoon, former NFL and Mizzou linebacker

Brad Smith, former NFL wide receiver, four-year starter as QB at Mizzou

During the second half of the program, Seattle Seahawks center and Missouri native Justin Britt and former Mizzou football coach Gary Pinkel join the conversation to share their perspectives.