Celebrate Black History Month at the Missouri History Museum

5 On Your Side is partnering with the Missouri History Museum to celebrate Black History Month with a happy hour and panel discussion.

ST. LOUIS — Join 5 On Your Side for an event honoring Black History Month at the Missouri History Museum called RACE: Listen. Learn. Live. Celebrating Black History Month.

The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a happy hour in Grand Hall. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Sugarfire Smokehouse. Attendees will be able to view past RACE: Listen. Learn. Live. specials on a big screen during happy hour.

At 6:30 p.m., guests will be ushered into the museum’s auditorium for a panel discussion. Panelists include athletes, businesspeople, and students who will discuss their experiences and perspectives. 5 On Your Side anchors Kelly Jackson and Brent Solomon will moderate.

No registration is necessary to attend, and the event is free and open to the public.

5 On Your Side has produced and aired RACE: Listen. Learn. Live. specials since 2020. The RACE series has been honored with several awards, including a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award, a 2022 Gracie Award, and was most recently a finalist for 2023 duPont-Columbia award. The series can be viewed on 5 On Your Side’s YouTube channel. In the days following the event, the panel discussion will be made available in full to watch on the YouTube playlist and be available for on-demand viewing on 5+, 5 On Your Side’s streaming channel available on Roku and Fire TV.

RACE: Listen. Learn. Live. Celebrating Black History Month is part of the “Thursday Nights at the Museum” series.