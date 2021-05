Between May 26 and July 4, shop at Schnucks and round up at the register

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side is partnering with Schnucks and Folds of Honor for the fourth consecutive year to help fund scholarships for spouses and children of service members who were wounded or killed.

Between May 26 and July 4, shop at Schnucks and round up at the register. Donations can also be made through the St. Louis chapter of Folds of Honor.