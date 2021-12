Text the word TORNADO to 90999 to make a $10 donation to the Red Cross.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side and our sister stations are teaming up with the American Red Cross to raise money to help those impacted by the tornadoes this past weekend.

To make a $10 donation, text the word TORNADO to 90999. Then wait for the text back to confirm your donation. To make a donation larger or smaller than $10, visit the website set up by the Red Cross.