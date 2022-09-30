Donate now to help Hurricane Ian relief efforts

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side’s Project 5 is working with the American Red Cross to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. The fundraiser is part of the station’s GIVE 75 campaign, which supports non-profits in honor of the station’s 75th anniversary.
Click here to make a donation through 5 On Your Side’s microsite with the American Red Cross. Donations can be as little as $10 and are tax deductible.
Money raised by the American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief will go toward helping provide food, shelter, and other necessities to people impacted by the storm.