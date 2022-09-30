Donate now to help Hurricane Ian relief efforts

All donations are tax deductible.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side’s Project 5 is working with the American Red Cross to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. The fundraiser is part of the station’s GIVE 75 campaign, which supports non-profits in honor of the station’s 75th anniversary.

Click here to make a donation through 5 On Your Side’s microsite with the American Red Cross. Donations can be as little as $10 and are tax deductible.