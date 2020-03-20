ST. LOUIS — During this time of social distancing, it’s becoming harder for some in our area to take care of themselves and their families. The United Way of Greater St. Louis is supporting the people in our community by partnering with non-profits to provide them with supplies for cleaning, personal care, and babies; food resources; mental health and trauma counseling for children and adults; and resources for the unique needs of senior citizens.

These much-needed resources cost money. You can help by making a monetary donation to the United Way’s COVID-19 Response Fund online, or you can mail check. If you mail a check, write "COVID-19" on the memo line. Send checks to:

United Way of Greater St. Louis - COVID-19 Response

PO BOX 503485

St. Louis, MO 63150-3485

If you need support from the United Way, visit 211helps.org or call them by dialing 2-1-1.