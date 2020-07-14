Donate to support Urban League's back-to-school supply drive

Urban League is raising money to fund school and health supplies to distribute to parents and guardians in August before the school year begins

ST. LOUIS — The need is greater than ever to help support students and families.

Traditionally, Urban League of Metropolitan Saint Louis holds an annual Urban Expo to help the community prepare to go back to school. But this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Expo is cancelled. Instead, Urban League is raising money to fund school and health supplies they will distribute to parents and guardians in August before the school year begins.

Parents or guardians will receive traditional school supplies typically provided at the Expo, including books and supplies, personal protective equipment students can use during in-person learning, food, and toiletries.

5 On Your Side is partnering with Urban League and radio station KLOU to help raise $250,000 to pay for these much-needed supplies.

Donations can be made anytime through Urban League’s website. Donors can also text ULSTL to 314-444-5125 to receive a donation link.

The giveaways will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.:

Saturday, Aug. 1 at 1330 Aubert Street, St. Louis, MO 63113

Saturday, Aug. 8 at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, 5600 Oakland Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110

Saturday, Aug. 15 at the old Jamestown Mall, 63034

Since April 2, Urban League has helped 44,000 local families receive emergency food and PPE.