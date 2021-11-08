Dream Builders 4 Equity leaving mark on Hyde Park

Teens from the area were selected to join Dream Builders 4 Equity in landscaping and finishing up a once-run-down property.

ST. LOUIS — A home on Randall Place in the Hyde Park neighborhood has new life and teens that worked on the property have life-changing experience.

Dream Builders 4 Equity's team landscaped the property, added a privacy fence and power washed the home Wednesday.

The nonprofit brings in teens from north city or south city to give back to the community. The teens work on the homes, learn about financial literacy, and show care and respect for the neighborhoods they grew up in.

The Randall Place home will be sold to a family in need.

“We take no shortcuts, we're putting in brand new systems, brand new flooring, everything and it will be completely brand new," said Michael Woods, the founder.

Dream Builders' mission is two-fold, improving St. Louis neighborhoods and the lives of the young people who live in them.

“Our goal right now is to do 25 property rehabs, 25 probably rehab in Hyde Park, but then also complete 25 free home renovations for seniors,” said Woods.

It's a lofty goal and Dream Builders 4 Equity is tackling it house by house.

“We only spent 8 weeks at this house and completely transformed it,” said Woods.

The properties are donated through the neighborhood association.

"We're spending zero dollars on these acquisitions, but of course these are pretty cash-intensive,” said Woods.

Two cohorts of teens led the work Wednesday, bringing the home closer to completion.

“They're making 15 dollars an hour as they are rehabbing these properties, but they are also getting equity in these homes."

They work with young people, ages 16 to 24. This 19-year-old Raymond Moore’s third year with the program.

"You always want to see development so that's my big thing. I like starting projects in the and the aftermath looking at it and it just makes me want to continue to do more,” said Moore.

Woods says it is a win for the contractors too.

"So they're building these relationships. They're getting their hands on with the youth, but they're also putting them in a position to be hired gainfully with them, allowing them to really be able to grow their business,” said Woods.

Woods says it's lifting up Hyde Park.

"This will be the place to be. If you're not here, are you going to be really, really, jealous,” said Woods. “These homes are really beautiful. The community members are amazing. We're hoping to add to that and bring in more folks like-minded who really want to have that sense of pride and really want to call Hyde Park home.”

5 On Your Side staff joined the Dream Builders crew Wednesday, helping with the cleaning and landscaping in support of our ongoing Project 5 service initiative. 5 On Your Side and our parent company, TEGNA, donated $10,000 to Dream Builders 4 Equity through the TEGNA Foundation.

Dream Builders is also working on creating a chess park in Hyde Park with seating and pavilion space.

How to help

Dream Builders 4 Equity is always looking for volunteers to help clean up these properties. Materials, funds and workers are also needed.

Learn more on the Dream Builders 4 Equity website.

