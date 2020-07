Between July 1 and Aug. 11, shop at Schnucks and round up at the register

ST. LOUIS — For the third consecutive year, 5 On Your Side is partnering with Schnucks and Folds of Honor to help fund scholarships for spouses and children of service members who were wounded or killed.

Between July 1 and Aug. 11, shop at Schnucks and round up at the register. Donations can also be made by texting the word FOLDS to 314-444-5125.