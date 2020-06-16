Free mental health help for anyone who needs it

5 On Your Side is committed to helping the people in our community get through these tough times.

ST. LOUIS — Many people have felt stressed and anxious over the last few months, and 5 On Your Side is committed to helping the community.

To help those experiencing mental health problems get through these turbulent times, we’re again partnering with Behavioral Health Response, a private non-profit that provides 24-hour access to mental health services to people in the St. Louis community.

Free, remote mental health counseling sessions are available Thursday, June 18, to anyone in need. Call 314-469-6644 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Previous partnerships with BHR resulted in dozens of calls during newscasts, resulting in wait times. BHR can put callers on hold, queued for the next available counselor.

If wait times are significant, it may be easier to get through by calling when a newscast is not on the air.