Free mental health help available this week

Mental health professionals are available Wednesday, July 15 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. by calling 314-469-6644.
ST. LOUIS — Times are tough for a lot of people in our area, with many experiencing stress and anxiety.

5 On Your Side is partnering again with Behavioral Health Response to host another phone bank this week. Trained mental health professionals are volunteering to talk with anyone about problems, stress, or other mental health issues for free over the phone.

Everything discussed in the phone calls remains confidential.

More mental health resources