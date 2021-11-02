Annual Hardee's biscuit drive helps keep area residents warm

The 21st annual 'Rise 'N Shine for Heat' event will take place Friday at Hardee's locations throughout the region

ST. LOUIS — The cold weather our region is experiencing means many in the area are struggling to pay their utility bills. Some people turn to unsafe heating methods, which can cause fires and deaths.

Heat Up St. Louis works year-round to help people in need throughout the metropolitan area pay their energy bills and provide heating equipment in the winter and air conditioners in the summer.

On Friday, Feb. 12 Heat Up St. Louis’ 21st annual “Rise ‘N Shine for Heat” event will be held from 6-10 a.m. at Hardee’s stores in the St. Louis area. For $1 you can buy a biscuit sandwich, with all proceeds benefiting Heat Up St. Louis, which serves communities throughout the Bi-state.

Heat Up St. Louis says donations stay within the community where the purchase was made, and community volunteers will be on hand to help make the experience run smoothly. Tips collected by the volunteers will also be donated to Heat Up St. Louis.

The pandemic has caused more people than ever to need assistance. This can lead some people turn to unsafe heating methods, which can cause fires and deaths.

“It’s important to work with the utilities and keep your primary home heating source connected, especially during the winter months, as your health and safety become more critically important to you and your family," said St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson, and co-chair of the Health and Safety Committee at Heat-Up St. Louis.

If you or someone you know needs help staying warm this winter, visit the Contact page on Heat Up St. Louis website. You can also make a tax-deductible donation online here.