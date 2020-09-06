Join Komen Missouri's More Than Pink Walk virtually

You can participate on Zoom or Facebook Live on Saturday

ST. LOUIS — Instead of taking to the streets for the annual Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk, organizers are asking people to participate virtually.

You are invited to a More Than Pink Warmup on Saturday, June 13 at 9 a.m. You may participate on Facebook Live or Zoom with this link.

5 On Your Side's Monica Adams will lead the warmup and Kay Quinn will serve as emcee.

The theme of the day is wellness, so you are encouraged to dress in fitness attire. In addition to the warmup, the session will include meditation and yoga.

The live stream will also feature videos with Komen Missouri supporters and updates on the October 4 More Than Pink Walk.

5 On Your Side has been a proud partner of Komen Missouri for more than 20 years.

