Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club creates new partnership to help even more children

ST. LOUIS — For more than 60 years, the Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club has provided life-changing services to children.

From sports to arts to leadership development, it has helped thousands of little ones in the St. Louis area.

"We serve a large population here in the city and North County," Club Director Tom Sullivan said.

It all started with two neighborhood baseball coaches, Martin Luther Mathews and the late Hubert “Dickey” Ballentine.

"Some families don’t have caretakers to provide supervision or even meals for children," Lajuan Williams, Cultural Arts and Health Director said. "We provide the support and safe environment."

One program is its summer camp with more than 100 children having fun.

A newly renovated tennis court also serves the campers.

On Wednesday, Project 5 volunteers beautified the area adding plants along the stairs leading up to the courts.

With the help of the Tegna Foundation, a grant of $10,000 added to the renovation.

A recent partnership will help even more, too.

"We joined the Boys and Girls of Greater St. Louis, which helps us serve a greater amount of children," Sullivan adds.

It'll go from assisting 2,000 to 4000 children to about 8,000 to 10,000.

For Ben Randall, this program is essential and benefited him.

"Growing up in the Penrose Park neighborhood in north city, there aren’t a lot of resources. It kept us off the street and it kept us, gave us exposure to different sporting activities that we probably never had an opportunity to get into," Randall says.

And a helping hand from you can create even more opportunities for others.

"What would be beneficial right now would be donations and volunteers," Williams said.

These two methods can be a way to keep building this legacy and continue its impact.

"That's what these Boys and Girls Club, that's what they provide is that village mindset," Randall said.

Donations will go to a variety of things, such as programming, scholarships, and supplies.

If you'd like to volunteer, click here. You have to be 18 years or older.