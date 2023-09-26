Project 5: Dream Builders 4 Equity to transform a St. Louis warehouse into a community hub

Volunteers worked Tuesday morning to improve a building for use as a media center.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis media center received some TLC from people who have an important connection to the community.

Dream Builders 4 Equity and 5 On Your Side volunteers worked to improve a St. Louis media center Tuesday morning.

The lot was at Bremen Avenue and 23rd Street.

"It's currently like a warehouse space," said Dream Builders for Equity President and CEO Michael Wood. "But our goal is to turn it into a media center. This will be a center for the community to use. It will be a resource hub, as well."

The crew cleared debris from the space Tuesday morning, pulling weeds and cutting down brush.

Dream Builders 4 Equity is one of this year’s TEGNA Foundation grant recipients. TEGNA is the parent company of KSDK 5 On Your Side. TEGNA pays full-time employees for up to 10 hours each year to work on projects like this one.

It’s community impact the 5 On Your Side way.

