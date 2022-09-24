Project 5: STL ArtWorks adds color to the Delmar Loop

About three dozen apprentices painted concrete barriers to beautify the corner of Delmar and Hodiamont.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis nonprofit is adding pops of color in the Delmar Loop. St. Louis ArtWorks' latest project on the corner of Hodiamont Avenue and Delmar Boulevard turns boring concrete barriers into a beautiful corner near the Delmar Loop.

STL ArtWorks has spent most of the past three decades turning boring into bold.

“Why not have beautiful art incorporated when people are riding through, or neighbors are walking through (the area) so they can appreciate the space they are living in,” Jacqueline Dace, the executive director said. “St. Louis has a wonderful art community, a magnificent arts community.”

Stajah Curry is charged with making sure apprentices are briefed in the basics in art and soaking up the professional’s skills needed to succeed in life.

“St. Louis as a whole and Delmar Main Street is looking to beautify as many public spaces as possible,” Curry said. “We are trying to get on the map in the art world to make the city look a lot nicer. It is rewarding to see that moment when a student and apprentice learn something new. That moment of discovery, that Ah Ha moment.”

Lilly Collins is one of nearly 32 people painting primer on this concrete barrier. It’s about half of STL ArtWorks workforce taking on this project.





“I am an artist and that does help me express myself in ways the public can see it,” Collins said. “It’s also good for exposure as well.”

Collins is a student at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park. She’s also a professional artist. She said her passion for art has pushed her out of her comfort zone.

“I struggle a great deal with socialization,” Collins said. “Being around like-minded people helps me. It’s a healthy community to be in.”

St. Louis ArtWorks does everything from 3D printing to video production.

“We also offer life skills, human resources, resume building, financial literacy,” Dace said. “St. Louis ArtWorks we actually hire our apprentices.”

Which means they need your support! It’s not hard to find them. 5959 Delmar Boulevard. Right down the street from their latest project. An organization putting St. Louis’s next generation a few steps away from success.