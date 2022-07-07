Project 5: Volunteers help put together college send-off packages for HenRose Cares

The TEGNA Foundation donated $10,000 to the non-profit that helps even the playing field for underserved college students.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The TEGNA Foundation is donating $10,000 to HenRose Cares, a St. Louis non-profit that helps underserved students succeed in college or trade school.

The organization was founded in 2020 by Tanisha Luckett.

“I was that student that had to take out an extra loan to cover books and laptops,” Luckett said. “I know what these students are going through because I was once in their shoes. To whom much is given, much is required. It's my duty to give back. Makes me feel good to know I can help them as much as I can.”

HenRose Cares has helped 130 college students personally and financially.

Students in the program create a list of needs and organizers crowdsource for the funds.

MeKayla Jones is a Forest Park Community College student with aspirations to get into the medical field.

“I got a voucher for my books so that helped relieve a ton of stress,” MeKayla said. “I was concerned about how I was going to get my books? How will I get my supplies? I don’t have this. Now I can just focus on my studies. Now that I have my books and supplies, I've seen my scores go up.”

The program also helps MeKayla pay for rides to class. Her mother, Sharon appreciates the holistic approach.

“It's a cushion, an extra cushion,” Sharon said. “I don't know what we would do without Tanisha. It helps a lot, especially when she checks in every semester. It's like an extra counselor.”

The organization also helps students apply for grants and scholarships. On Saturday, July 9, the non-profit will host the Summer Send-Off at Harris Stowe State University. The celebration will see college-bound students receive gift cards, necessities, book vouchers and more as they prepare for the next school year. Project 5 volunteers, including volunteers from STL Windows Direct, will help put together some of the gifts.

The Jones family and Luckett are grateful for St. Louis’s generosity.

“Give to HenRose Cares because you are making a difference to the future leaders of tomorrow,” Luckett said.