Project 5: ESOP Charitable Foundation transform Castle Point Neighborhood Hub

The home will have a wellness room, meeting room, and other space to benefit the community and leaders.



"When you begin to pour more resources into a neighborhood that doesn't have as many resources as they should, when you are able to provide a safe space for people, they will come," Hall said.



County councilwomen Rita Heard Days and Shelonda Webb painted walls side by side with those who keep the community safe.



“We must understand the beautification process of different areas and different homes directly impacts public safety," Hall said.



Hall says policing doesn't stop when they take off the badge, that's why these efforts are so important.



“If your efforts aren't having a positive impact on public safety you aren't doing what you are supposed to do,” Hall said. “The ethical society will always work to increase public safety for everybody."